Cross County vs McCool gbbcrc

YORK – The McCool Junction defense smothered the Cross County offense on Thursday night, denying the Cougars a chance at a four-peat in the CRC tournament.

McCool used an 18-8 third quarter run to open a 32-19 lead and Cross County, which relies on 3-point shots to open their offense, went 0-14. McCool defeated the Cougars for the second time this season with the 39-27 win.

That sets up a Meridian-McCool Junction final tonight at 6:30 p.m. This will be the Mustangs first championship game appearance since 2019 and Meridian’s third in four years.

BDS and Cross County will play in the third place game at 3 p.m.

The Cougars finished up the game 9 of 39 from the field and that included their 0-14 effort from behind the arc. They were 9 of 17 at the line.

The Cougars led at the end of the first quarter 6-5, but the Mustangs went ahead for good in the second quarter leading at the break 14-11.

Junior McKenna Yates, held to just four points in the first half, scored 11 of her game high 17 in the third quarter as the defense forced the Cougars into seven turnovers (21 for the game) and the Mustangs took control and never let up.

Picking up eight points each for the Mustangs were juniors Shelby Bandt and Briann Stutzman.

Cougar scoring was led by freshman Ema Dickey with nine and another freshman, Adrienne Waller, added seven.

McCool was 14 of 41 from the field and 4 of 15 on 3-point shots.

McCool Junction (15-2) 6 5 8 8-27

Cross County (14-4) 5 9 18 7-39

CC (27)- Dickey 9, Waller 7, Anderson 3, Kelley 6, Sundberg 2. Totals-9-39 (0-14) 9-17-27.

MCJ (39)- Bandt 8, Stutzman 8, Yates 17, Brugger 1, Weisheit 5. Totals- 14-41 (4-15) 7-13-39.