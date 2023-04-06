WOOD RIVER – The Nebraska Christian boys and girls brought home team titles to Central City on Tuesday as they won the Wood River track and field invite.

The girls blew away the competition by nearly 100 points as they rolled up 171 to second place Shelton with 73.

Rounding out the top three teams in the girls race were Wood River and Elm Creek with 54, while fifth went to Thayer Central with 51.5.

The Cougars finished in eighth place as they scored 26 points.

The Nebraska Christian boys put up 106 points with second place Centura finishing with 92 and Wood River in third with 74.

Elm Creek (59) and Thayer Central (54) rounded out the top five teams. Cross County just missed the top five as they were sixth with 36.

For the girls, senior Kylee Kroll won the pole vault with a height of 9-0 and sophomore Lindee Kelley took third in the triple jump with a distance of 33-10.

Junior Lilly Peterson added team points with a fourth in the discus (96-0 ½) and she also picked up a fifth place finish in the 400 with a time of 1:11.73.

In the relays, both the 4x100 and the 4x400 finished in fifth place. The 4x100 was Sarah Forsberg, Ema Dickey, Kelley and Kroll with a time of 57.31 and in the 4x400 it was Kelley, Kroll, Lilly and Eden Peterson clocked at 4:58.08.

On the boys side, the Cougars scored 18 in the throws as Alex Noyd won the shot put with a toss of 44-11 ¼ and he took third in the discus with a toss of 121-04. Also in the shot put, Izaac Dickey was fifth with a toss of 41-5.

In the 400 meters, Jackson Lindburg was second with a time of 58.59 and Brayden Schmidtberger finished sixth in the 100 with a 12.02.

Two relays scored for the Cougars as the team of Dickey, Dylan Fanning, Tyler Shoup and Schmidtberger was fourth with a time of 48.41. The 4x800 was sixth with a clocking of 10:28.41. That team consisted of; Jackson Lindburg, Matthew Frazier, Eli Horner and Mason Lindburg.

Cross County will compete this coming Wednesday at the High Plains invite to be held at Osceola High School.

Girls team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian 171; 2.Shelton 73; 3T.Wood River 54; 3T.Elm Creek 54; 5.Thayer Central 51.5; 6.Centura 31; 7.Southern Valley 29; 8.Cross County 26; 9.Amherst 20; 10.Kenesaw 10; 11.Giltner 6.5.

Boys team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian 106; 2.Centura 92; 3.Wood River 74; 4.Elm Creek 59; 5.Thayer Central 54; 6.Cross County 36; 7.Kenesaw 26; 8.Shelton 23; 9.Amherst 22; 10.Giltner 18; 11.Southern Valley 17.