Cross County only area team ranked in OWH ratings

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 19.
Class A/Top 10
Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking
1. Omaha Westside (4-0);152-88;1
2. Gretna (4-0);165-39;2
3. Elkhorn South (4-0);152-62;4
4. Omaha North (3-1);130-64;5
5. Omaha Creighton Prep (2-3);117-89;6
6. Kearney (4-0);132-68;7
7. Bellevue West (3-2);185-151;3
8. Millard North (2-2);91-115;8
9. Grand Island (3-1);80-86;10
10. Millard South (1-3);106-114;9
People are also reading…
Class B
1. Bennington (4-0);150-23;1
2. Omaha Gross (4-0);159-42;2
3. Elkhorn (3-1);90-59;4
4. Scottsbluff (3-1);103-64;5
5. Waverly (3-1);117-41;6
6. Omaha Skutt (2-2);74-109;3
7. Lincoln Pius X (2-2);36-82;7
8. Seward (3-1);102-69;8
9. Grand Island Northwest (1-3);75-108;9
10. Elkhorn North (3-0);158-31;10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (4-0);168-46;1
2. Pierce (4-0);208-63;2
3. Boone Central (3-1);123-71;4
4. Omaha Roncalli (3-1);166-77;3
5. Ashland-Greenwood (3-1);109-39;5
6. McCook (4-0);148-48;6
7. Adams Central (4-0);130-21;7
8. Columbus Scotus (3-1);97-70;8
9. Columbus Lakeview (2-2);65-77;9
10. Minden (3-1);106-69;NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (4-0);170-40;1
2. Ord (3-1);114-82;2
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-0);165-24;3
4. Battle Creek (3-1);98-51;4
5. Hastings St. Cecilia (4-0);160-55;5
6. Malcolm (4-0);109-41;6
7. Wahoo Neumann (3-1);160-79;7
8. Mitchell (4-0);158-60;8
9. Oakland-Craig (2-2);129-80;10
10. Yutan (2-2);95-57;NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (5-0);289-72; 1
2. Cross County (4-0);250-74;2
3. Stanton (4-0);198-55;3
4. Neligh-Oakdale (3-1);156-112;4
5. Clarkson/Leigh (4-0);198-100;5
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0);162-68;6
7. Thayer Central (4-0);196-73;7
8. Palmyra (3-1);199-132;8
9. Elmwood-Murdock (3-1);272-146;9
10. Ravenna (4-0);224-92;10
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (4-0);228-54;1
2. Elgin/Pope John (4-0);153-92;2
3. BDS (4-0);198-53;3
4. Bloomfield (4-0);186-46;4
5. Kenesaw (4-0);184-52;5
6. Hitchcock County (4-0);220-32;6
7. Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1);220-185;7
8. Ainsworth (4-0);232-40;8
9. Wynot (3-1);156-134;9
10. Humphrey St. Francis (2-2);152-117;10
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (4-0);304-26;1
2. Arthur County (3-0);176-111;2
3. Cody-Kilgore (2-1);71-78;3
4. Sumner-EM (3-0);138-48;4
5. Red Cloud (3-0);171-58;5
6. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0);135-70;7
7. Lincoln Parkview (2-1);123-28;8
8. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0);155-50;9
9. Pawnee City (2-1);143-82;6
10. Garden County (2-1);121-126;10