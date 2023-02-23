STROMSBURG – Despite having a 20-4 record, the Cross County Cougars were by no means guaranteed a spot in the C-2 district finals.

Cross County more than likely needed to win the C2-8 subdistrict on their home floor to assure their spot with the David City Aquinas Catholic Monarchs, the team standing in their way.

Leading 42-39 late in the fourth quarter Cross County extended their lead to 46-39 with a pair of free throws by juniors Ashton Seim and Tanner Hollinger.

Aquinas got a quick 3-pointer from junior Dylan Andel to make it 46-42, but Cross County sealed the 51-42 win with two more free throws from Seim with 25.8 to play.

The win puts the Cougars in the district final either next Monday or Tuesday. Time and place should be released sometime today.

Cross County led 22-19 at the break. Seim was the Cougars offense scoring 15 of their 22 points and ending the night with a game-high 25 points.

In the second half the Cougars turned to 6-6 junior Tanner Hollinger who scored 15 of his 16 after intermission, working on the inside for easy baskets and drawing fouls.

But the Monarchs were pesky and when the Cougars would make a run, they always had an answer.

Aquinas cut the Cross County lead to three points three times, before the Cougars finally started to hammer the Monarchs on the boards and hit 11 of 16 free throws over the final eight minutes. Cross County finished 16 of 22 at the line, 15 of 30 from the floor and 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.

Aquinas was led in scoring by senior Krae Lavicky with 12, Bryant Stouffer added nine and Andel eight.

The Monarchs were 14 of 42 from the field and that included 4 of 18 on 3-point shots. They turned in a 10 of 13 effort at the line.

Cross County pulled away on the boards with a 26-18 advantage.

David City Aquinas (11-12) 9 10 12 11-42

Cross County (21-4) 11 11 14 15-51

DCA (42) – Sellers 5, Andel 8, Stouffer 9, Novacek 2, Lavicky 12, Pohl 4, DeWispelare 2. Totals- 14-42 (4-18) 10-13-42.

CC (51)- Miller 3, Seim 25, Noyd 5, Hollinger 16, Elgin 2. Totals-15-30 (5-12) 16-22-51