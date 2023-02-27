NORFOLK — The Cross County Cougars were in great shape at the half, only trailing the Norfolk Catholic Knights 15-13.

The Knights however came out and hit their first four shots of the third quarter, built a 25-15 lead and never let that margin get below nine points the rest of the way in the 44-30 win.

Norfolk Catholic improves to 18-7 and earns a ticket to the C2 Nebraska State Basketball Tournament starting next Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Cross County Cougars close the year 21-5, but will return four of their five starters next season.

Norfolk Catholic led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars did have the lead at 3-2 and then 7-4 following a Hayden Allen 3-pointer. That was the first of his three 3-pointers in the game.

The Cougars tied the game at 9-9 on a short jumper from 6-6 junior Tanner Hollinger and the score was tied again at 13-13, before the Knights got a basket from Kade Pieper to take the 15-13 lead at the break.

Hollinger would lead the Cougars with 15 points, scoring 11 of the team’s 17 points in the second half.

Norfolk Catholic hit their first four shots to open the third quarter, built a double-digit lead and never looked back.

Cross County finished 10 of 32 from the field and just 4 of 17 on 3-point shots. They hit 6 of 10 at the line.

NC was 19 of 49 and just 2 of 17 on 3-point shots. They were just 4 of 12 at the line.

The Knights blocked five attempted 3-point shots by the Cougars.

The Knights held a 33-22 advantage on the boards and committed just eight turnovers to 13 for the Cougars.

Allen, Levi Miller and Tobey Waller played their final game in Cougar colors Monday night.

Cross County (21-4) 7 6 8 9-30

Norfolk Catholic (17-7) 9 6 16 15-44

CC (30)- Seim 3, Allen 9, Noyd 3, Hollinger 15. Totals-10-32 (4-17) 6-10-30

NC (44)- Timmerman 3, Fennessy 15, Janssen 2, Kerkman 11, Pieper 13. Totals- 19-49 (2-17) 4-12-44.