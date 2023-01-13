Cross County girls vs David City BB

STROMSBURG – The first half was a game of scoring runs and when the first 16 minutes came to a close the David City Scouts had visions of upsetting the C2 No. 10 Cross County Cougars as they led 17-13.

The second half for the Scouts was a nightmare.

They scored only seven points, went 3 of 18 from the field and turned the ball over 12 times as Cross County used a 27-5 second half run to pull away for the 41-24 win in girls non-conference action.

In the third quarter the Cougars got eight points from freshman Adrienne Waller as they erased the Scouts 17-13 halftime lead and open3ed a 25-22 through three quarters.

David City’s shooting woes led to them challenging the Cougars at the line and Cross County welcomed the points. The Cougars were 13 of 14 in the fourth quarter and 19 of 25 in the game as they outscored the Scouts 19-7 from the free throw line.

Junior Shyanne Anderson led the team scoring with 15 as she was 9 of 10 on free throws; freshman Ema Dickey added 10 points as she hit all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter and Waller added nine.

David City was led by sophomore Meagan Jahde with 11 and Kambri Andel added four.

CC was 9 of 36 from the floor and that included 4 of 15 on 3-point attempts.

The Scouts finished 8 of 32 and 1 of 8 from behind the arc. They went 7 of 8 at the line, they were 6 of 6 in the first half.

Turnovers were a huge key as Cross County committed 11 and DC had 20. David City was out rebounding the Cougars at the half, but the final totals showed the Cougars shored up that department in the second half as they 25 and DC finished with 26.

Cross County (12-3) will be on the road next Tuesday at Dorchester and host Giltner on Thursday.

David City (7-5) 8 9 5 2-24

Cross County (12-3) 5 8 12 13-41

DC (24)- Andel 4, Rands 2, Couch 2, Jahde 11, Kuhlman 3, Behrns 2. Totals-8-32 (1-8) 7-8-24

CC (41)- Dickey 10, L. Peterson 6, Waller 9, Anderson 15, Kelley 1. Totals-9-36 (4-15) 19-25 41.