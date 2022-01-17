Cross County boys mark a dozen hoop wins at David City

DAVID CITY – Seniors Cory Hollinger and Haiden Hild scored 15 and 12 points respectively as the Cross County Cougars improved to 12-2 with a 48-35 win over David City on Friday night.

Cross County was 17 of 34 from the field overall and 9 of 17 on 3-point shots. Hild was 4 of 6 and Damon Mickey 2 of 2.

The Cougars did struggle from the free throw line as they were 5 of 13 overall.

Cross County pulled down 21 rebounds as Carter Seim led the way with eight and Hollinger added five.

Senior Shayden Lundstrom added three steals and three assists.

No team or individual stats were available for David City.

Cross County will host the Dorchester Longhorns tonight and travel to Giltner on Thursday.