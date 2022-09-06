Cross Country State Rankings

Class B and C Cross Country Ratings
Lincoln Journal Star
NXCCA RANKINGS
CLASS B BOYS:
1. Lexington
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic
3. Mount Michael
4. Norris
5. Gering
6. South Sioux City
7. GI Northwest
8. Bennington
9. Plattsmouth
10. Elkhorn North
CLASS B GIRLS:
1. Norris
People are also reading…
2. Bennington
3. Elkhorn North
4. Omaha Skutt Catholic
5. Scottsbluff
6. York
7. Omaha Duchesne
8. Lexington
9. Northwest
10. Blair
CLASS C BOYS:
1. Gothenburg
2. Lincoln Christian
3. Fort Calhoun
4. Broken Bow
5. Milford
6. Minden
7. Holdrege
8. Arlington
9. Aurora
10. Douglas County West
CLASS C GIRLS:
1. McCook
2. Chadron
3. Minden
4. DC West
5. Sidney
6. Aurora
7. Wayne
8. Lincoln Christian
9. Auburn
10. Arlington