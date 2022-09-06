 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross Country State Rankings

Class B and C Cross Country Ratings

Lincoln Journal Star

NXCCA RANKINGS

CLASS B BOYS: 

1. Lexington

2. Omaha Skutt Catholic

3. Mount Michael

4. Norris

5. Gering

6. South Sioux City

7. GI Northwest

8. Bennington

9. Plattsmouth

10. Elkhorn North

CLASS B GIRLS: 

1. Norris

2. Bennington

3. Elkhorn North

4. Omaha Skutt Catholic

5. Scottsbluff

6. York

7. Omaha Duchesne

8. Lexington

9. Northwest

10. Blair

CLASS C BOYS: 

1. Gothenburg

2. Lincoln Christian

3. Fort Calhoun

4. Broken Bow

5. Milford

6. Minden

7. Holdrege

8. Arlington

9. Aurora

10. Douglas County West

CLASS C GIRLS:

1. McCook

2. Chadron

3. Minden

4. DC West

5. Sidney

6. Aurora

7. Wayne

8. Lincoln Christian

9. Auburn

10. Arlington

