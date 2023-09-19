GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska Extension will host a crop insurance workshop for agricultural producers and agribusiness professionals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, 700 E. Stolley Park Rd.

The event will help attendees improve their risk management strategies and boost their understanding of crop insurance. Crop and livestock producers, insurance agents, marketing consultants, agricultural educators and other risk management service providers are encouraged to attend.

“Understanding crop insurance can give producers a financial advantage,” said Cory Walters, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Failure to understand how it works can leave producers financially stressed and at a financial disadvantage.”

The workshop will include updates from the USDA Risk Management Agency, market outlooks for crops and livestock, and sessions on Annual Forage and Livestock Risk Protection programs, climate trends, stress and resiliency, the 2023 farm bill and strategies for margin protection. Lunch will be provided.

The workshop is presented as part of a series produced in collaboration between Nebraska Extension, Kansas State University Research and Extension and Colorado State University Extension.

Registration costs $100 and is required by Oct. 14. A late fee of $20 applies after Oct. 14. Registration can be completed at https://cropinsure.unl.edu. For questions, please contact Cory Walters at 402-472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu.