NEW YORK — One. Two. Three. Baylor Scheierman aggressively flicked out each of his fingers before stopping at the lucky number.

The senior wing had just sprinted off a couple of screens after inbounding the ball, finding himself in a spot few would be comfortable with: Rising up for a 3 with Villanova’s Jordan Longino giving him so little air space that Scheierman stumbled backwards and into a four-point play.

But Scheierman didn’t have a problem. He almost looked too comfortable in Creighton’s 87-74 Thursday night win over Villanova, flirting with a triple-double as he tallied 12 points, 12 boards and nine assists in 32 minutes.

The Aurora native who spent his first three seasons at South Dakota State didn’t just show up in third-seeded CU’s Big East tournament opener. He looked like he belonged at Madison Square Garden.

“Growing up in Aurora, Neb., you know the history of the Garden being a basketball fan,” Scheierman said. “But being a Central Nebraska native, you don’t really ever think that you’re gonna be playing here.”

Creighton’s double-double king, with Thursday’s performance marking his 13th on the season, hasn’t shocked anyone with his scoring translating to Power Six hoops. The transition hasn’t been perfect, but Scheierman has done what he’s been known to do: Shoot.

His 8.4 rebounds per game might come as a surprise to those who questioned whether he’d up for the Big East’s physicality. He has a knack for swooping in and finding the ball.

But plenty of appeal in Scheierman’s move to Creighton came from his abilities as a facilitator. The vision. The court awareness. The ball placement.

All of it was on full display on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 playmaker’s nine assists were a distant season high.

“Just playing the game,” Scheierman said. “Finding my teammates, teammates were hitting shots. Playing really relaxed and kind of just letting the game come to me.

“There’s been a lot of games where we watch the game film and the potential assists are like 10, but it only ends up being five or six. My teammates hit the shots tonight.”

Scheierman and the Bluejays didn’t waste much motion. By the end of the night, CU dished out 22 assists on 28 baskets. After finishing with just one of CU’s mere eight turnovers, Scheierman was as responsible as anyone for what might’ve been Creighton’s most complete game all season.

That includes defense.

Villanova coach Kyle Neptune likely figured he saw food with Scheierman defending Big East Freshman of the Year Cam Whitmore, especially after Whitmore posted an efficient 17 points the last time the two met. There certainly isn’t anyone Whitmore believes can check him.

“In Philadelphia I didn’t guard very well,” Scheierman said, “so I knew they were gonna come after me.”

And they did. Whitmore, a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, sized up Scheierman just over a minute into the game. With his athleticism, fluidity and handle at his size, Whitmore hoped to get downhill or juke his way into a stepback 3. But Scheierman held his ground.

Whitmore finished with just four points on 2-for-7 shooting, his night ending after 23 minutes. Scheierman strung together stops and helped Creighton build its early lead despite foul trouble.

Shurman? Shayerman? Sheerman? No.

Scheierman.

There was no mistaking No. 55’s name after the show he gave a sold out crowd in the world’s most famous arena Thursday night.

“It’s definitely a dream come true.”