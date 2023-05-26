Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHELBY – Bragging rights were on the line on Tuesday night as the Crossroads Conference hosted the Goldenrod Conference in their annual all-star volleyball game.

The site of the game was Shelby-Rising City High School as the venue switched after several years at Cross County.

The CRC won the match by the scores of 25-23, 25-22, 19-25 and 25-21.

The first set appeared to be headed the way of the GRC All-Stars as they led 22-16, but gave up a 9-1 run to close out the first set.

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley’s JessaLynn Hudson fresh off winning Class D state titles in both the discus and the shot put was the catalyst of the CRC comeback as she had four of her game-high 16 kills in the first set. Hudson is headed to University of Nebraska at Lincoln to major in Ag Business.

High Plain’s Kenzie Wruble also added three aces in the 9-1 run. Wruble is going to attend Central Community College in Grand Island and get an associate degree in Applied Science and work as a medical assistant at a pediatric care center.

The CRC trailed in the second set 6-3 as Reghan Flynn of Nebraska Christian hammered two kills in the early run, but Wruble and Hudson each slammed kills and the GRC called a timeout down 15-14. Flynn was the team leader for the GRC in kills with 10 as the visitors stroked 45 winners to 38 for the CRC.

The Crossroads girl’s extended their lead to 21-17 and used their seven kills in the set to post the 25-22 win.

The Goldenrod Conference took the lead in the third set 16-11, but nearly allowed another CRC comeback as Hudson’s two kills sparked a 4-0 run to make it 16-15.

The Goldenrod opened the margin to 21-17 and 22-18 and closed out the set with the 25-19 win.

The fourth set was back and forth with the GRC leading by 1-2 points most of the set. An ace block by BDS’ Mallory Dickson knotted the score at 17-17, before the GRC was on the doorsteps of sending the match to a fifth set as they opened a 21-17 lead. Along with Flynn’s 10 kills, Burwell’s Cora Gideon and Humphrey St. Francis’ Kylee Wessel added nine each.

A net return by the GRC made it 21-18 and after a kill by Cross County’s Bren Lemburg and another from Hudson the CRC had cut the GRC lead to 21-20.

A kill attempt goes wide and two straight attacks into the net set up the CRC with match points at 24-21.

The GRC gave up an 8-0 run to close out the match and give the CRC the 3-1 win.

Along with Hudson’s 16 kills, one ace serve and one block; Dickson added six winners, three aces and one ace block.

Lemburg, who will be attending Northeast Community College for Elementary Education added five kill, one ace and one block. Liberty Baker of Shelby-Rising City had four kills.

The GRC served up 10 aces and had five ace blocks, while the CRC had eight ace serves and also had five blocks.

The CRC was coached by Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd and she was assisted by BDS’ Kari Jo Alfs.

The Goldenrod’s head coach was Amy Schreiber of Nebraska Christian and Meridee Heikes of Riverside.

CRC area players and future plans

Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan- Manhattan Christian College to major in Elementary Education and play volleyball.

Lily Otte, Nebraska Lutheran-attend Kansas University and major in Business Administration with a minor in finance and coaching.

Hailey Lindburg, High Plains-attend UNK and major in nursing.

Lillian Dose, Hampton- attend Concordia University and receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education.