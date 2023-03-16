Editor’s note: This feature is written in an editorial style, as it highlights the writer’s first time at crane watching and hopefully reading about the writer’s evening will be as fun as it was for her to experience.

YORK -- I am not a bird lover. Growing up, my family had ducks and geese for the giggles, but birds are not my favorite. After hitting the road with Steve Moseley to watch the annual Sandhill Crane Migration, let me be the first to tell you, put that on your bucket list because you won’t experience anything like it.

We left at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday because Moseley wanted to get a good start to look at the cranes before the sunset. According to a wildlife expert, in this case it’s Moseley, the best time to catch the cranes is either at sunrise or sunset. At dusk, the cranes swoop into the shallow sandbars of the Platte River to roost and then leave the river to feast in the fields at dawn.

For our benefit, the chances of getting what Moseley calls “a tasty shot” are going to be better at sunset, and in his words, the cranes “don’t look like a whole bunch of cattle grazing in the corn fields.”

We poked around Aurora and creeped our way to Gibbon. We tried talking our way into getting in the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary for the full crane experience, but the gatekeeper told us we were only an hour late. Shucks. We still had one more spot left to check off and that was the Alda Crane Viewing Site in Alda.

On our way to Alda, Moseley was telling me all about these “not so appealing, but primeval” animals that spark the curiosity of I-80 bound tourists from all over the world. We saw license plates from Wyoming, Missouri, Iowa and Utah, all coming to see some of the oldest living birds on the planet. Archaeologists have found fossils of sandhill cranes dating back to nine million years ago before there was a Platte River.

Outdoornerbaska.gov reads, “The landscape then was savanna-like, and its inhabitants were more like that of modern East Africa; varieties of rhinos, camels and elephants long since extinct. Yet cranes survived and watched as American bison, pronghorn and wapiti evolved on the prairies. Humans now dominate the landscape, having replaced the bison with cattle and the prairie with corn and concrete.”

Moseley describes the sound of the crane as “trill” more than “honk” or a “chirp.” They arrive at the Platte River from late February and stick around until late April or early May and continue on with their journey to Canada, Alaska, and Siberia from their southern wintering grounds.

When we arrived at our destination, I was amazed by the amount of people bundled up at the crane viewing bridge with their binoculars and cameras ready to go. People come from all over the U.S. to marvel at the thousands upon thousands of birds gliding in.

Other wildlife such as ducks, geese and eagles can be seen. If you’re not careful, they can all look the same from a distance, but I had expert Moseley by my side, teaching me how to spot a crane by their flight style.

We sat there for at least an hour, watching the birds float effortlessly and freely in the sky before they came trickling into the Platte River. You would think they would all roll in as a dark thunder cloud, but the cranes trickled in with groups of five to ten at a time. You can hear the little “trills” of each group and sooner or later, you find yourself mesmerized by the experience. Eventually you wake up from your trance and see the thousands of these mystical animals sitting across from you on the river bank. You have to be there to witness the enchanting experience because there are no words I can use to describe it.

Moseley spent half of the time educating the tourists on the cranes. At one point, I counted five people and a dog circled around us on the viewing deck. Was the dog listening too? I believe so.

People gravitate to Moseley and it’s true. Moseley can make you feel like you are the only person in the room by simply acknowledging your presence. Thirty minutes later, you are sharing your whole life story with him, and you ask yourself ‘how did we get here?’

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Moseley multiple times this last year. My admiration for him started long before the camera and pen were in my hands. In elementary and high school, I saw him at various activities, and I still have photos he took of me showing my dog Tedy at the York County Fair. The photos are plastered in a scrapbook somewhere in my parents’ basement, probably covered in a thick layer of dust by now. Year after year, I asked my parents, “I wonder if the mysterious man with the hat will be at the fair?” Neither I nor my parents knew his name, but they knew exactly who I was talking about.

Now, I don’t refer to Moseley as the mysterious man with the hat anymore. I’ve never called him by his first name either, but I just call him “Moseley.” One morning he came to the office to give his daily life update and the words “Grandpa Moseley” slipped out as I was wishing him a good day. He gave a little chuckle and a slight grin, very few words came out, but I know he liked it and I think it’s going to stay.

The older generation may wonder if we youngins’ pay attention to the wisdom of our elders. Moseley and I discussed how my generation grew up with rapidly developing technology with more information our brains could ever take in. However, nothing can replace having access to the wisdom shared by those who have “been there, done that.” The elders in our lives have lived a full life and can see things through a different lens. I thank Moseley for giving me a little ‘nudge’ in photography. Sometimes you just need someone to take you in and say “here’s what you are doing wrong, but here’s how you are going to fix it”. For me that person is Moseley.

The photo you see is not my best and it’s not my worst. Of course, there’s always room for growth and Moseley and I are already talking about a second trip. Even if I didn’t walk away with the best photo, I walked away with one of the best memories, watching the cranes with Grandpa Moseley.