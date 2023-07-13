YORK – The York County Commissioners approved the county’s annual property and casualty insurance payment this week, while noting it’s increased since last year.

NIRMA is the county’s carrier, as is the case with the majority of the counties in the state. The county also receives dividends each year, as part of its membership with NIRMA.

Commissioner Woody Ziegler asked if this insurance had been put out to bid in the past. Obermier explained that it hadn’t, as NIRMA has historically been the carrier and the relationship with the entity and other counties affords other benefits as well.

The payment was more than $250,000.

Obermier acknowledged the cost had gone up this year, due to all the storm damage many counties sustained last summer, across the state and not just in York County.