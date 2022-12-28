County email addresses to migrate to .gov

YORK – The York County email addresses will be gradually migrating to .gov after being in the worlds of .net and .com for years.

York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz, who sits on the county’s technology committee, explained to the other commissioners this week how the committee has been discussing this subject for a while.

“There is now a push from the Nebraska Secretary of State office to move to .gov for security and safety purposes,” Grotz said. “Doing the migration shouldn’t be too difficult, but there is a process.”

Grotz explained how the York County Sheriff’s Department and the 911 communications center are on a virtual email server “due to the nature of their business and having to be in a certain compliance regarding where storage is. We would like to move all the email accounts to one virtual server. To do so would have an access charge.”

Lela Luft (from the communications center) and Josh Gillespie (from the York County Sheriff’s Department) are members of the technology committee as well. Luft said having all the email accounts on a virtual email server would cost $48 per account, per year.

“That’s the governmental pricing,” Luft said. “And it will take some time to pull everyone’s contacts and upload everything to the virtual server.”

She also confirmed that the state’s push for county emails to migrate to .gov and use the virtual server would create more security.

“It is run through a lot more security,” Gillespie said as well. “It will happen in the future, regardless, and having the county emails be more secure is the main push. It is the direction everyone is going.”

Gillespie said he felt the transition could be done quite seamlessly.

Grotz suggested, for the sake of financing the project and doing in an orderly fashion, that it be done in phases. The 911 and sheriff teams are already going through the process – so they would be first. Grotz suggested the next phase could be for department heads, officials and commissioners – with the last phase being all the rest of the county’s email accounts.

“Also, it was the technology committee’s desire to recommend, for human resources and other purposes . . . we think it would be in the county’s best interest that each employee have his or her own email as well,” Grotz said.

“Yes, each needs their own county email account so they can reach the county board, their boss, the HR department, etc.,” Luft added.

“All of this will eventually have to happen,” Gillespie reiterated. “And this would move the emails to a server that’s more secure and compliant.”

“I really feel this is the best way forward,” Grotz said. “In today’s world, we should have .gov emails, a virtual server and the security that comes with all of that.”

The other commissioners agreed and voted to move forward with the phasing in to .gov email accounts for all employees and departments.