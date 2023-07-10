YORK – The county has entered a new fiscal year, as happens every July 1.

On Tuesday, July 11, the York County Commissioners will have their first meeting of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

They will continue to hear budget requests from outside entities which receive funds each year from the county.

That will include District 5 Probation. Carrie Rodriguez will meet with the board members to discuss the entity’s funding request.

They will also meet with Kay Wenzl from Aging Partners. She will make her annual report and make Aging Partners’ budget request.

The commissioners and department heads formulate the budget over the course of the summer, with it being finalized in the early fall.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The commissioners will discuss and act on a bond payment to NY Chase Bank.

• They will meet with Ann Giebler from Legal Shield and ID Shield.

• They will consider a project as part of the county’s housing rehabilitation program.

• A resolution will be considered regarding the issuance of tax sale certificates.

The regular meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

As the board of equalization, they will begin property valuation protest hearings at 10:30 a.m. On the schedule are valuation protests regarding 38 individual properties.