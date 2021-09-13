Cougars upended by Howells-Dodge in football

HOWELLS – A 24-point fourth quarter flurry by the Class D1 No. 3 Cross County Cougars came up two points short by the final score of 40-38 at Howells-Dodge on Friday night.

Friday night’s D1 showcase matchup between the Cougars and the D1 No. 3 Jaguars was all H-D going into the fourth quarter. They led 32-14 and tacked on another score in the fourth quarter to open a 40-14 lead.

The Cougars got a 2 yard run from senior Haiden Hild and a Shayden Lundstrom PAT to make it 40-22.

Lundstrom then broke free on a 73 yard scoring run and after Izaac Dickey converted the PAT attempt it was 40-30.

Lundstrom next found Cory Holllinger on a 5 yard scoring toss and Haiden Hild ran in the two-point PAT to make it 40-38, but that would be as close the Cougars would get.

Cross County ran 70 offensive plays to just 39 for the Jaguars. The Cougars ran the ball 289 yards and passed for 96 yards for a total offense of 385.

Howells-Dodge (3-0) picked up 253 total yards with 226 of that in the run game.

Lundstrom had 21 carries for 176 yards while Hild was charted with 28 rushes for 113 yards. Hild also had a 4 yard run and Lundstrom scored from 20 the first half.