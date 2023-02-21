STROMSBURG – The Twin River Titans would need to make a run to open the second half as they were staring at a 13-point halftime deficit after the first two quarters in their semifinal game against Cross County on Tuesday night.

Any chance of a comeback for the Titans went out the door over the first four minutes of the third quarter. The Titans turned it over seven times and the Cougars built a 40-22 lead on their way to the 72-36 win in C2-8 action.

Cross County jumped out the gates fast and never let up as they took an 11-0 lead with 4:16 to play in the first quarter.

Twin River got the offense moving some as they whittled the Cougar advantage to 11-5, but Cross County extended the lead to 20-7 and 33-20 at the break.

The Cougar defense forced several turnovers which led to scoring a lot of points on easy baskets. The beneficiary of two breakaways was junior Ashton Seim who scored nine of his team-high and game-high 17 points. Junior Tanner Hollinger added 13 and Hayden Allen 10.

Cross County finished the game hitting 26 of 49 from the field which included 6 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc. They were 14 of 21 at the free throw line.

Twin River was led in scoring by Kirk Hebda with nine and Trey Quick added eight. The Titans were 14 of 38 from the field and just 4 of 13 from 3-point distance.

Twin River turned the ball over 24 times and recorded 24 rebounds. The Cougars pulled down 25 boards and recorded 10 rebounds.

Twin River (6-17) 7 13 6 10-36

Cross County (20-4) 20 13 15 24-72

TR (36)- Jarecki 3, Buhl 5, Jenkinson 3, Quick 8, Rinkol 3, Hebda 9, Sikes 1, Rodriguez 4. Totals- 14-38 (4-13) 4-11 36.

CC (72)- Miller 4, Hanson 9, Seim 17, H. Allen 10, Noyd 3, Hollinger 13, Hengelfelt 4, Elgin 7, Jacobsen 3, B. Allen 3. Totals-26-49 (6-16) 14-21-72.