STROMSBURG – The Centennial Broncos came to play Friday night and for three quarters and two minutes, they were taking the game to the Cross County Cougars on top 33-28.

But then things changed.

Cross County was minus six in rebounding headed to the third quarter, and they had only forced six Centennial turnovers.

Cross County finished even with the Broncos on the glass 29-29 and with five Broncos miscues over the final eight minutes, Centennial allowed the Cougars to move on to next week’s district final with a 46-36 win.

The Broncos close out the year with a record of 15-10, while Cross County waits for the numbers to be crunched to determine whether they get a top eight seed and host or they hit the road next Friday night.

Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart gave credit to the girls who have been getting it done all year for the Cougars.

“There was nothing that I could tell them that could change anything. We always talk about rebounding and working hard on the boards. That is something we work on daily and do drills and the girls who have carried us all year did it again tonight,” said Boshart. “Lilly Peterson was a warrior on the boards. Adrienne Waller is a freshman and she battles too. Then we had tips, deflections and Ema Dickey, Shyanne and Lydia all played well.”

Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold drilled a three-pointer just seven seconds into the game, but the Cougars led at the end of the first quarter 14-10 as Cross County’s Anderson dropped seven of her game-high 19 points over the first eight minutes.

The Broncos answered with junior Savannah Horne scoring all of her team-leading 11 points in the first half. Centennial led by as many as four points in the second quarter before Anderson hit a three-pointer to make it 24-23 at the break.

Both teams went cold in the third and Centennial increased their lead to 30-28 through three quarters.

The Broncos’ Catelynn Bargen hit a 3-pointer seconds into the fourth quarter and Centennial led 33-28.

The Broncos would then proceed to turn the ball over five times, get out-rebounded 11-5 in the fourth quarter and have to foul. The Cougars went 9 of 15 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Centennial was 4 of 21 in the fourth quarter and 12 of 46 overall. The Broncos knocked down 6 of 20 3-point shots and went 6 of 11 in the game from the line.

Cross County was 14 of 31 from the field overall, 6 of 14 on 3-point shots and 12 of 21 at the line.

Boshart said that he was 1000% sure his team had to win despite a 21-4 record.

“We were on the outside looking in last year and I felt that 1000% we had to win tonight to make the district field,” said Boshart. “The final score looks worse than it actually was and Jake (Polk) runs a phenomenal program over there and his girls are warriors too. He will get pretty much all of his team back next year. Could be same time, same place or down at their place next year for the subdistrict title.”

Boshart said he will start crunching numbers about 10 p.m. tonight to see where his girls stand.

“There are still two games that matter that could impact some things. I’ll be crunching numbers about 10 p.m. tonight and hopefully get it all figured out. I think we could have a chance to host as an eighth seed or maybe we will end up ninth.”

Centennial (15-10) 10 14 6 6-36

Cross County (21-4) 14 9 5 18-46

CEN (36)-Bargen 8, Horne 11, Wambold 7, Naber 4, Payne 4, Stuhr 2. Totals-12-46 (6-20) 6-11-36.

CC (46)-Dickey 6, E. Peterson 4, L. Peterson 10, Waller 4, Anderson 19, Kelley 3. Totals-14-31 (6-14) 12-21-46.