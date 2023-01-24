Cougar Buddies connects second graders and seniors

Cross County Cougar Buddies

STROMSBURG -- At Cross County Community Schools, high school seniors go above and beyond in serving as “heroes” to little second graders. The program, known as Cougar Buddies, fosters relationships between high school students and elementary students.

The Cougar Buddies mentoring program began in 2014 under the leadership of second grade teacher Jill Eller. Eller said, “This was another way to connect younger kids with the older kids. I think it’s a great benefit for the seniors because they learn how to be role models and they learn how to interact with the younger kids.”

If a senior is interested in Cougar Buddies, they have to go through an application process beforehand to explain why they want to do it and their level of commitment.

Cross County senior, Madalyn Johansen said, “There’s not a whole lot of overlap between the seniors and elementary students because we are on separate parts of the building. Whenever a second grader sees their cougar buddy at the grocery store or a concert or games, they always want to take a picture or hug. It’s cute.”

Cross County senior Jackson Lindburg said the program teaches the older students how to be patience and show grace with the younger generation, especially if they don’t have younger siblings. Lindburg said, “It’s cool to see the relationships form from when we first met to now. Now, we’re like best friends.”

Throughout the year, the high school seniors meet their cougar buddy for lunch, play with them at recess, and put on crafting activities for their second graders.

Second grader Jaxon Phillip said, “Our buddies play with us and talk to us and ask us questions when we have a bad day. They are good company!”

Second grader Kyndal Peterson said her buddy tells funny jokes and stories all the time. “Sometimes I hide her water bottle from her,” giggled Peterson.

As they always say, “monkey see, monkey do”, the second graders said they want to be a cougar buddy in the future.