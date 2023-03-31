HEBRON – The Thayer Central Titans hosted their second track and field meet of the season on Thursday with 11 teams making the trip.

The Lincoln Christian Crusaders won the title with 90 points, while Sandy Creek finished second with 75 and third went to Thayer Central. Fillmore Central and Fairbury rounded out the top five with 61 and 56 points respectively.

The Cross County Cougars had 28 points and finished in ninth place.

The Fillmore Central Panthers won two events as the 4x400 relay ran a time of 3:50.41 and Luke Kimbrough posted a distance of 40-9 in the triple jump. Relay members are listed in the results below.

Second place finishes went to the 4x100 relay, Cooper Schelkopf in the 1600 meters and the Panther 4x800 relay.

In the high jump, Eli Myers registered six points as he cleared 6-0 to take home third. The Panther relay teams accounted for 26 of their 61 points.

Cross County did not have an event winner, but Tony DeWitt took second in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.

Third place efforts went to Jackson Lindburg in the 800 and the Cougars also took fourth in the 4x100 relay. In the 3200 Revin Nyberg was clocked at 12:57.55 for fourth place.

Junior Izaac Dickey took fifth in the shot and the 100 meters and was a member of the 4x100 relay.

Cross County will make its way to the Wood River invite Tuesday, April 3, while Fillmore Central will be at the Adams Central invite that same day.

Men’s team scoring-1.Lincoln Christian (LC) 90; 2.Sandy Creek (SC) 75; 3.Thayer Central (TC) 65; 4.Fillmore Central (FC) 61; 5.Fairbury (FRB) 56; 6.Sutton (SUT) 49; 7T.Harvard (HRV) 38; 7T.BDS 38; 9.Cross County (CC) 28; 10.Deshler (DSH) 23; 11.Superior (SUP) 3.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Dane Omel, LC, 11.71; 5.Izaac Dickey, CC, 12.16; 6.Kale Perkins, FC 12.17.

200-1.Xavier Marburger, HRV, 24.21.

400-1.Devon Carel, FRB, 52.54; 5.Cole Nedrow, FC, 55.92; 6.Austin Wurtz, FC, 57.84.

800-1.Jesse Bergen, SUT, 2:15.70; 3.Jackson Lindburg, CC, 2:17.03; 6.Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:21.54.

1600-1.Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:57.26; 2.Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 5:15.81.

3200-1.Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:31.62; 4.Revin Nyberg, CC, 12:57.55.

110HH-1.Jordan Mariska, TC, 17.46.

300IH-1.Owen Oglesby, SC, 44.25; 5.Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 48.12; 6.Cole Redden, CC, 48.52.

4x100 relay-1.Lincoln Christian 46.03; 2.Fillmore Central 47.02 (Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper, Luke Kimbrough); 4.Cross County 48.67 (Izaac Dickey, Dylan Fanning, Tyler Shoup, Dalton Noble)

4x400 relay-1.Fillmore Central 3:50.41 (Luke Kimbrough, Austin Wurtz, Cole Nedrow, Aiden Hinrichs)

4x800 relay-1.Sandy Creek 8:57.40; 2.Fillmore Central 9:04.28 (Aiden Hinrichs, Cooper Schelkopf, Cole Nedrow, Ashtin Clark)

Field Events

High Jump-1.Sean Heaton, SC) 6-2; 3.Eli Myers, FC, 6-0; 6.Jarin Tweedy, FC, 5-.

Pole Vault-1.Dalton Vanlanningham, FRB, 1-0; 2.Tony DeWitt, CC, 9-0.

Long Jump-1.Nick Roth, LC, 20-2 ½; 6.Cole Redden, CC, 17-8 ¾.

Triple Jump-1.Luke Kimbrough, FC, 40-9 1.2; 5.Jarin Tweedy, FC, 37-6.

Shot-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 54-8; 5.Izaac Dickey, CC, 43-11 ½; 6.Keegan Theobald, FC, 40-10.

Discus-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 165-02.