Corinne was born on October 20, 1929 in Polk County to Walter and Hazel Carlson. She grew up in the Durant and Polk areas, graduating from Polk High School in 1947. Corinne was united in marriage to LaVaughn Adelson on August 21, 1951 in Stromsburg. They made their home in the Polk area. When she was younger she worked as a switch board operator, then as a bookkeeper for the John Deere dealer in Polk. In the mid-1950’s Corinne began working for her mother, at Hazel’s Apparel in Stromsburg. She continued to run Hazel’s Apparel for over 35 years until her retirement in 1992. Corinne took care of her mother most of her adult years. She also was extremely active in her community of Polk, taking care of several lawns, and events that were happening in the area. She was a diehard fan of the Huskers, the Kansas City Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes, and the Golden State Warriors, specifically Stephen Curry. When she wasn’t cheering on her favorite sports teams, she was always on the go. Whether she was cooking for funerals, her children and grandchildren, or fishing, gardening, or shopping for clothes, Corinne was always active. She especially enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and watching birds, such as purple martins and house wrens. Her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.