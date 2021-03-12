Nominate a nurse

In 2018 there were 152 RNs in York County, and in 2019 50 LPNs, according to Nebraska Center for Nursing – each well-deserving of recognition.

York County and the surrounding counties are among the lucky, who have these health care professionals available along with many, many other nurses -- who do anything from helping delivering a baby to assisting in surgery, making a nursing home resident’s day a little brighter or giving hope to someone afflicted with COVID-19.

Nebraska Center for Nursing conducted a survey to find out the state of nursing professionals in Nebraska counties. The 2018 results revealed the counties of Sioux, Duel, Grant, Arthur, McPherson, Thomas, Logan, Keya Paha, Loup, Wheeler and Hayes have no RNs. Lacking LPNs in 2018 were the counties of Banner, Deuel, Grant, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Thomas, Loup, and Hayes. Nebraska counties with neither RNs no LPNs are Grant, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Thomas, Loup, Wheeler, and Hayes.

The novel coronavirus has put additional pressure and more several physical and emotional strain to healthcare professionals – including nurses. The York News Times coverage area is among those who have nurses available to help keep their communities healthy both physically and emotionally.