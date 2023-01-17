Concordia University recognizes are students for Fall 2022 term honors

SEWARD -- Concordia University named 224 students to its honors list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Students from the York area named to the honors list include: Anna Sommerer of Seward; Samuel Matthias of Seward; Matthew Sherman of Seward; Eleanor Clausing of Seward; Addison Smith of Seward; Hannah Helmer of Seward; Hannah Callahan of York; Keegan Beisel of Seward; Ethan Ideus of Seward; Garrett Erickson of Seward; Carson Richters of Utica; Jennifer Horne of Seward; Madalyn Woodburn of York; Chase Berry of Seward; Destiny Shepherd of York; Marlee Hubach of Seward; Cassidy Knust of Aurora; Malia Rolf of Seward;

Benjamin Moll of Seward; Carlin Adams of Beaver Crossing; Anne Aschmann of Seward; Bethany Gebhardt of Seward; Owen Dawson of Seward; Ella Moll of Seward; Jonathan Landrey of Seward and Avery Lewis of Seward; Abigail Dawson of Seward.