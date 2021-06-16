Commissioners discuss opposition to 30x30 federal order, postpone final vote

“I think this pushes the climate change industry, which has become an industry, further,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I saw where the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said this is not a land grab. Well, he can go out in town halls just like our governor and talk about it. Our governor and he can do a town hall together so they can each talk about their sides of it. They can both come to the Holthus Convention Center here in York and tell us all about it. I have had one constituent talk to me about this, and he was really concerned about it.”