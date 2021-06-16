Commissioners discuss opposition to 30x30 federal order, postpone final vote

YORK – The York County Commissioners held a discussion during their regular meeting this week, regarding a proposed resolution with which they would formally oppose President Joe Biden’s 30x30 executive order.
So far, nearly two dozen county boards in the state have already done so.
This topic has been widely talked about across the state, as Governor Pete Ricketts has been holding town hall meetings regarding his concerns and opposition to the executive order that sets a goal of setting aside 30% of the nation’s land and water for conservation purposes. The governor has asked Nebraskans to “push back on the president’s radical climate agenda. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are our state’s original conservationists. They work day in and day out to cultivate the land and manage water they’ve known for generations in a way that helps grow our state. With a new administration, Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use. We are already seeing big changes in how the federal government is approaching energy, climate and conservation issues.”
In this area, Hamilton County lawmakers already passed a resolution in opposition to the 30x30 order, which says they formally oppose the order and will continue to monitor the development of any regulations adopted pursuant to said executive order as to the impact any such action would have on Hamilton County.”
York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger brought forward the same type of resolution, for consideration by the York County Board.
“The goal of the president’s executive order is to conserve 30% of the land and water in the United States by 2030,” Bamesberger said. “There is no practical guidance being provided regarding this order and it suggests a federal land grab. It would have an enormous impact on Nebraska where 95% of the land is privately owned. The governor has said the president has no constitutional authority to do this. Think about it, if 30% of York County was set aside, it would create a huge burden on the school districts, our business and our agricultural producers. York County has a $3.3 billion valuation – if you took out 30%,that would take out $1 billion from the valuation.
“I’ve also read that if this is achieved, the amount could be pushed beyond 30% to 50%, which is something we need to watch,” Bamesberger said further.
“We need to monitor this closely,” he said. “So far, 20 counties have taken action. We need to take a stand and oppose this executive order to protect our agricultural economy, our businesses and our children’s futures. I am making a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose this vague and undetailed executive order.”
The resolution says the York County board opposes the executive order and will continue to monitor actions and regulations as to the potential impacts it could have in York County – mirroring what was passed in Hamilton County.
Commissioner Jack Sikes seconded the motion.
“I think most everyone in the county would agree with Bill’s motion and what he has said,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “I haven’t heard from any constituents, but I don’t think anyone would want the federal government to take over land in York County.”
“I think the whole plan is wrong, and a federal conservation agreement is permanent once approved,” Bamesberger said further.
“Isn’t this like giving the federal government an easement on your property?” asked Commissioner Jack Sikes. “I agree totally with Bill’s motion.”
“My hold up on this is that I haven’t read the executive order and I don’t know what it all contains,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I’m against taking someone’s property but the executive order is so vague and we have been given no opinions from the state or national county associations regarding this, for more information. It’s not the case of me wanting the 30x30 and a 30% land grab – I just think it might be broader. I’ll admit I haven’t read it all. I think it’s a lot like the heritage protection area and I just don’t know what’s all in it.”
He asked Bamesberger if he had read the executive order in its entirety – Bamesberger said he had not.
Bamesberger and Sikes pointed out that the point of contention within the executive order (which has gotten all the opposition and attention) was the portion dedicated to setting aside the 30% of land.
“It’s getting to the point that the feds are trying to get more control,” Bamesberger said. “And we need local control.”
“Well, I agree with that, absolutely,” Obermier said.
“Would you consider a postponement so we can do more research, discovery and talk to constituents, for just two weeks?” Grotz asked Bamesberger.
“I understand your point, but I just don’t see any point in postponing it, and 20 other counties have already passed this,” Bamesberger responded.
“I think this pushes the climate change industry, which has become an industry, further,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I saw where the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said this is not a land grab. Well, he can go out in town halls just like our governor and talk about it. Our governor and he can do a town hall together so they can each talk about their sides of it. They can both come to the Holthus Convention Center here in York and tell us all about it. I have had one constituent talk to me about this, and he was really concerned about it.”
“We need to do all we can to protect our constituents,” Bamesberger said.
“If we pass this, when we pass this, we need to then also send it on to our Congressional delegation and the White House,” Bulgrin added.
“I would like to know exactly what I am voting against, I would like to know all what is in there,” Obermier noted.
“That one segment is what has everyone up in arms, including the governor,” Sikes noted.
“You can study this and hire five attorneys to study this order and you will get five different opinions,” Bamesberger responded. “I’m staying with my motion.”
“I’d really like some time to study this. I will vote for this, but out of respect for those who want to look at it further, I’m asking for a postponement,” Bulgrin said. “It will pass in two weeks. I just think out of respect for those who want to look at this more closely, I’m just going to ask you consider a short postponement.”
“I will withdraw my motion right now, but I want it to pass in two weeks,” Bamesberger said.
In a vote to postpone the vote on the resolution in opposition to 30x30, Bamesberger and Sikes voted no with the other three voting yes.
The matter will come back to the board for a vote in two weeks.