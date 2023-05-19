The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Waco Community Building. Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, orange juice and coffee will be supplied by the CBO. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, a dozen muffins or a coffee cake is asked to have their donations at the Community Building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are needed for set up, serving and clean up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers can sign up by contacting Kiley Heiden-Tomjack at 402.805.5765.
Coming Up
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school van on Road 9 near Waco.
Mercedes is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and …
On Tuesday at the York Country Club, 18-holes was not enough to decide the Class B-3 District.
“We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add…
The York County Development Corporation is working with local partners on a housing development on a little more than 10 acres on the east sid…