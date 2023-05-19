The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Waco Community Building. Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, orange juice and coffee will be supplied by the CBO. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, a dozen muffins or a coffee cake is asked to have their donations at the Community Building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are needed for set up, serving and clean up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers can sign up by contacting Kiley Heiden-Tomjack at 402.805.5765.