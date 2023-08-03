The York Senior Center will present the Humanities Program “Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail & Songs of the West” by Joan Wells and Kris Simon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 starting at noon. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and York County Aging Services as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
