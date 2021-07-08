Club Notes

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.

Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery Board

BRADSHAW -- The Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The next CBO meeting will be Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m., at the community building.

York Garden Club

YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, June 28, 2021 at Chances R. After a short meeting the members drove to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour. The next meeting will be on July 26, 2021 and the members will car pool to Aquaponic Horticulture in Denton. Lunch will follow after the tour.

Utica Area Lions Club

UTICA -- The Utica Area Lions are now selling peaches and pears. Call Jim and Sandi Swanson at 402-534-4791 or Don and Ardee Rut at 402-534-2281 before July 23 to place an order. Delivery is expected in late August or early September.

York Lions Club