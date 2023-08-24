York Senior Center

YORK — Friday, Aug. 25 is National Banana Split Day and the York Senior Center will be serving banana splits at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and a free will offering will be taken.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will have a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 2 p.m.

Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors

GENEVA — Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors presents a Wacky Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Overtime Grill and Lounge. Teams of four people. $40 per team in advance or $50 per team the day of. Shot gun start at 11 a.m. Split the pot. Silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county. Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors present Dancing on the Square on Saturday, Aug. 26. Dirty Old Men (4-6 p.m.), Ruminator Band (6-10 p.m.), Free will offering meal (5 p.m.) with cancer survivors eat free, entertainment for all ages, silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county.

CASA

YORK — Tickets for the CASA for York County Duck Race are available at the York Chamber of Commerce office during regular hours. They are also available from CASA for York County Board of Directors members. Support the CASA advocates who support the foster children of York County by purchasing a Duck for the first annual race. Cost for a duck is $5, all of which goes to the local program. The race will be held on Aug. 27 at the Family Aquatic Center in Mincks Park in York at 4 p.m.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — Stromsburg Senior Center members will play in a County Pool Tournament in Osceola on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

York Young Professionals

YORK — York Young Professionals will host a Table for 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon at Chances R. Join in for great food and conversation. YP members look forward to enjoying a meal and networking. Lunch is at the expense of the member or guest. No RSVP required.

Geneva Public Library Board of Trustees

GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Large Meeting Room from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Gresham Seniors

GRESHAM — The Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, Sept. 4 at noon at the Gresham Community Center.

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM — The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the village office.

York General Auxiliary

YORK — York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22. The tournament is a 4 person scramble (4 person or 2 person team options are available!) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun! The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament. Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations prior to Sept. 8.