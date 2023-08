York Senior Center

YORK — Friday, Aug. 11 is National Kool-Aid Day and the York Senior Center will be serving Kool-Aid Popsicles at 3 p.m.

York Rotary

YORK — The York Rotary Club and the Young Professionals will have a social/BBQ at Recharge Lake on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Bring Your Own Beverage and chair. Please RSVP to stephenpostier@gmail.com.

Waco Village Board

WACO — The Waco Village Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

York Senior Center

YORK — The York Senior Center will present the Humanities Program “Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail & Songs of the West” by Joan Wells and Kris Simon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 starting at noon. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and York County Aging Services as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will play Bingo on Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Gresham Volunteer Fire Department

GRESHAM — The Gresham monthly fireman’s meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

Waco CBO

WACO — The Waco Community Betterment Organization will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the east end of the Waco Community Building.

York Young Professionals

YORK — The York Young Professionals will continue their Adulting Series with “Retirement 101” on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library. Come and hear from Nolan Rathe, a partner at NJN Financial Group, as he explains what we need to know about planning for retirement as young professionals in the workforce. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to https://forms.gle/J31xm4iSnVqR4mrS8.

York Senior Center

YORK — Friday, Aug. 25 is National Banana Split Day and the York Senior Center will be serving banana splits at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and a free will offering will be taken.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will have a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 2 p.m.

Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors

GENEVA — Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors presents a Wacky Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Overtime Grill and Lounge. Teams of four people. $40 per team in advance or $50 per team the day of. Shot gun start at 11 a.m. Split the pot. Silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county. Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors present Dancing on the Square on Saturday, Aug. 26. Dirty Old Men (4-6 p.m.), Ruminator Band (6-10 p.m.), Free will offering meal (5 p.m.) with cancer survivors eat free, entertainment for all ages, silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county.

CASA

YORK — Tickets for the CASA for York County Duck Race are available at the York Chamber of Commerce office during regular hours. They are also available from CASA for York County Board of Directors members. Support the CASA advocates who support the foster children of York County by purchasing a Duck for the first annual race. Cost for a duck is $5, all of which goes to the local program. The race will be held on Aug. 27 at the Family Aquatic Center in Mincks Park in York at 4 p.m.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — Stromsburg Senior Center members will play in a County Pool Tournament in Osceola on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

York Young Professionals

YORK — York Young Professionals will host a Table for 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon at Chances R. Join in for great food and conversation. YP members look forward to enjoying a meal and networking. Lunch is at the expense of the member or guest. No RSVP required.

Geneva Public Library Board of Trustees

GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Large Meeting Room from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.