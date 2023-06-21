York County Health Coalition

YORK — YC3 (previously known as YCHC, the York County Health Coalition) will hold a community meeting on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at York University’s Mackey Center. Discussion will be had about child care in the community and we can improve and support our child care facilities as well as expanding their capacities. A light lunch will be provided.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, June 23 starting at 2 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK — Pitch and Rummikub will be played at the York Senior Center on Friday, June 23 starting at 1 p.m.

York County Health Coalition

YORK — YC3 (previously known as YCHC, the York County Health Coalition) will hold a community meeting on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at York University’s Mackey Center. Discussion will be had about child care in the community and we can improve and support our child care facilities as well as expanding their capacities. A light lunch will be provided.

York Adopt A Pet

YORK — Join us for the 8th annual Run/Walk Fur Luv on Saturday, June 24 at York Adopt-A-Pet, 1511 N Platte Ave. in York. Register online at yorkadoptapet.com or pick up a registration form at York Adopt-A-Pet or North Printing and Office Supply. The 1 mile walk/run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m. Dogs on leash welcome. Register by June 11 to guarantee a T-shirt. Entry fee is $25. Family pack pricing is available. Daylight Donuts, coffee, and water provided. A fun filled morning that will raise funds for the dogs and cats at York Adopt-A-Pet.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will play in a Pool Tournament at 1:30 p.m. in Polk on Monday, June 26.

York Senior Center

YORK — Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Monday, June 26 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. and Bridge and Dominos will be played starting at 1 p.m.

Stromsburg Public Library

STROMSBURG — Genealogy Club will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Stromsburg Public Library.

York Senior Center

YORK — The York Senior Center will hold their Works in Progress on Tuesday, June 27 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Pitch will be played starting at 1 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK — Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, June 28 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. and Pinochle will be played starting at 1 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK — Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Thursday, June 29 starting at 1 p.m.

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG — The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Birthday/Anniversary Party on Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK — Pitch and Rummikub will be played at the York Senior Center on Friday, June 30 starting at 1 p.m.