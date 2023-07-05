York Garden Club

YORK -- The York Garden Club met for a short meeting at Chances R on June 26 and they then left for a tour of Sally Ruben’s flower garden. The next meeting will be on July 24 at Chances R at 2 p.m. with a short meeting and then a tour of McNeil’s Floral Shop for a lesson on flower arranging.

Utica Lions Club

UTICA -- The Utica Lions are currently taking orders for peaches and pears. Peaches are$48 for 20 pounds or $25 for 10 pounds. Pears are $38 for 20 pounds or $20 for 10pounds. You may call one of the following to place an order: 402-534-2330, 402-534-4791, 402-534-2281, 402-641-1151 or 402-641-0841 before July 28. Delivery is expected mid-August or early September.

Utica Senior Center

UTICA -- The Utica Senior Center will hold a Potato Bake on Sunday, July 9. Baked potatoes with a variety of toppings, salads, desserts and beverage will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.

Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary

GENEVA -- The Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will hold a brunch for all members and their guests on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Hall in Geneva. Please RSVP to Marsha at 402.366.9417, Alice at 402.759.1433, Joan at 402.759.2053 or Rosalie at 402.759.1455 by July 6. Following the brunch we will do the planning for the Annual Salad Luncheon and Card party which will be held September 25 at the Catholic Hall. Anyone interested in this organization is welcome to attend by following through with the RSVP.

Gresham Seniors

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Monthly Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, July 10 at noon at the Community Center.

York County Republicans

YORK -- The York County Republicans will host Cole Lumsden with the Fischer campaign and Jon Brueggemann, who will be returning by popular demand on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds. Brueggemann will be sharing his second presentation on the Foundation of America which will be inspiring and informative! An ice cream social (donations accepted) will be available before and following the meeting. We invite you to this inspiring evening, and encourage teenagers and youth groups to attend!

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Village Office.

Benedict Village Board

BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

Benedict Fire Department

BENEDICT -- The Benedict Fire Department will meet on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Gresham Fire Department

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Fireman’s meeting will be held on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

York Senior Center

YORK -- The York Senior Center will host the Magic Neil Magic Show from 12 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. This show is open to the public and a freewill offering will be taken.

York County Development Corporation

BENEDICT -- On Thursday, July 20 Lisa Hurley and Emily Perry with York County Development Corporation will hold a YCDC Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. They will be available during that time if you have a business project you would like to discuss. You can also call them at the YCDC office in York at 402.362.3333 and make other arrangements.

York Senior Center

YORK -- The York Senior Center will host Rock Painting with Michelle Chamberlain of Cornerstones on Friday, July 28 from 3 – 4 p.m. Materials and rocks will be provided for a fee of $5.