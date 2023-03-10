A day after shots were falling for C-2 No. 5 Tri County, the Trojans could not buy a bucket Friday.

No. 3 Amherst held Tri County scoreless in the first quarter — jumping to a 10-0 lead — and the mountain became too much to overcome.

The Broncos wound up winning 36-19 in the second C-2 semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center in what became a brutal offensive afternoon for the Trojans.

Carter Siems scored 30 in the quarterfinal win Thursday was held to just five points on Friday.

“We anticipated (Amherst) was probably going to double down on Carter, we just wanted a little bit of ball movement,” coach Jeremy Siems said. “I thought we did a good job moving the ball early in the first quarter. It just seemed like there was a lid on the rim.”

It took until the middle of the second quarter for the Trojans to finally make a shot. Carter and Caden Bales knocked down back-to-back three-pointers.

Tri County cut the deficit down to four in the third quarter, but Amherst responded with a 9-0 to blow the game open.

“I felt like we really had a chance there,” Jeremy said. “I just really felt like we were going to make a run. It was just a matter of time.

“With about three of four minutes in that (third) quarter, I really knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”

For as bad as the Trojan offense was, the defense did not miss a step.

Amherst’s offense came alive late in the fourth quarter when fatigue and morale started to fade for Tri County.

“I thought we just had to stay the course and our defense was getting it done,” Jeremy said. “I have to give all the credit to the kids. I said it’s rare when you see a time fight like that for 32 minutes and not get rewarded on the offensive end.”