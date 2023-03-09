Crete's wrinkle worked so well, the Cardinals just kept on sticking with it.

And the payoff is a spot in the Class B state semifinals.

Crete's 1-3-1 defense forced 20 Elkhorn turnovers, and the Cardinals led for the game's 23 minutes in a 66-61 win over Elkhorn in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crete coach Tony Siske said the Cardinals had played about eight minutes of zone defense all season. They hoped to get two or three minutes out of their 1-3-1 to start the game and hopefully throw Elkhorn off.

But after forcing seven first-quarter turnovers Crete knew it had something cooking. By the end of the third period, Elkhorn had made just three two-point shots, on total over the second and third periods.

"I think it was probably one of our best defensive showings all season," said senior guard Jabin Gardiner, who manned the top of Crete's 1-3-1. "We were moving around, getting lots of tips, lots of runouts. It was a great defensive effort."

The victory was a reversal of Elkhorn's 48-41 win in January, and is Crete's first win at state since 2007. The team the Cardinals beat in that game? Elkhorn.

The Antlers didn't so much as attempt a two-pointer in the second quarter, instead making two threes, one of which was a banked-in 23-footer from Colin Comstock.

"They've got some great individual players," Siske said. "They're really good at running their man sets. And we ended up getting a lot more out of our zone than the first couple minutes.

"Because we're a man team, and it's not like we're giving up on that. But we just wanted to show a different look, and change their mindset."

Comstock and Ethan Yungtum each scored 24 points for Elkhorn (18-8), but no one else had more than five. Comstock had half his points in the fourth quarter. Yungtum had nine in the final period.

"We hadn't really seen it on film almost all year — maybe once. We didn't adjust quick enough, (and) we settled for outside shots. And that second quarter, (allowing) 23 points, it's hard to win," Elkhorn coach Nick Thompson said.

"Looking at what Tony did to throw us off, make us impatient on a big stage, guys start to press, those types of things. Because it's here (at state), it made it even tougher."

Ben Ehlers had 13 points for Crete. Aiden McDowell also had 13 while Gardiner had 10, and burned plenty of calories on the top of the zone.

"It's really tiring when you're running around, jumping around," Gardiner said. "But it's really essential because if you can stop that ballhandler from moving the ball around, then it stops everything."

Crete led by 20 midway through the third quarter and by 18 with 4:27 left before Elkhorn scored 21 points in the game's final four minutes to make things interesting.

Crete will take on top-ranked Omaha Skutt on Friday in the state semifinals.