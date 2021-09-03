McCool hamstrings Harvard in football

MCCCOOL JUNCTION – The last time the McCool Junction Mustangs were on the football field for a game was the Class D6 Six-Man state championship game in Kearney last November.

Friday the defending champion Mustangs took the field against the Harvard Cardinals with a lot of new faces in the lineup. But it was pretty much business as usual as the Mustangs rolled to a 72-12 win.

McCool, No. 4 in the preseason rankings, scored 31 first quarter points and never looked back building a 49-6 halftime lead.

The scoring started with the defense when Harvard snapped the ball through the end zone for a safety.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ryland Garretson returned it 48 yards for the Mustangs’ first touchdown of the new season. They were off and running.

Harvard did score on its second possession as Xavier Marburger went in from 16 yards out, but before the end of the first quarter Chase Wilkinson scored on a 16-yard run, Garretson added a 36-yard punt return and Gage Rhodes timed his jump and hauled in a 14-yard pass from Wilkinson.

Garretson scored his third touchdown on a 39-yard run to open the second quarter and the Mustangs added a 27-yard field goal from Giuseppe Cucchi to make it 41-6.