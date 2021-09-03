McCool hamstrings Harvard in football

MCCCOOL JUNCTION – The last time the McCool Junction Mustangs were on the football field for a game was the Class D6 Six-Man state championship game in Kearney last November.
Friday the defending champion Mustangs took the field against the Harvard Cardinals with a lot of new faces in the lineup. But it was pretty much business as usual as the Mustangs rolled to a 72-12 win.
McCool, No. 4 in the preseason rankings, scored 31 first quarter points and never looked back building a 49-6 halftime lead.
The scoring started with the defense when Harvard snapped the ball through the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing kickoff, Ryland Garretson returned it 48 yards for the Mustangs’ first touchdown of the new season. They were off and running.
Harvard did score on its second possession as Xavier Marburger went in from 16 yards out, but before the end of the first quarter Chase Wilkinson scored on a 16-yard run, Garretson added a 36-yard punt return and Gage Rhodes timed his jump and hauled in a 14-yard pass from Wilkinson.
Garretson scored his third touchdown on a 39-yard run to open the second quarter and the Mustangs added a 27-yard field goal from Giuseppe Cucchi to make it 41-6.
Trevor Vodicka got in the scoring column before the end of the first half on a 17-yard run.
In the second half Mustang scoring came from Vodicka on a 6-yard pass from Wilkinson and a 9-yard John Harig run.
Bryson Plock closed out the 72 point explosion when he returned an interception 40 yards for the touchdown.
Harvard added an 11-yard run by Lathan Schumm.
MCJ finished with 188 yards rushing and 20 passing for a total offense of 208 yards. Wilkinson was 2 for 2 passing for 20 yards and two touchdowns. He led the ground game with 76 yards on seven carries while Garretson had 61 yards on three rushes.
Defensively, Rhodes and Trenton Nabers recorded seven stops each.
Harvard finished with 60 yards rushing and 81 passing for 141 yards.
“We played a pretty clean game with a lot of new faces on the field, and that's a good start,” commented McCool head coach Jarrod Weiss. “We have plenty to things to work on as the season progresses, but we'll look at the season one game at a time.”
McCool travels to Pawnee City next Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Harvard (0-2) 6 0 0 6 -12
McCool JCT (1-0) 31 18 16 7 -72