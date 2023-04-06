Good Friday Hymn Sing

HENDERSON -- The Annual Good Friday Hymn Sing will be held at Henderson Mennonite Heritage park on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Come celebrate Good Friday by singing those traditional hymns that everyone knows so well a cappella at the Heritage Park Country Church. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served afterwards. The church is located at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342. Contact Suzanne Ratzlaff at 402.723.4252 with questions.

First Presbyterian Easter Sunrise Service

YORK -- First Presbyterian Church of York will hold Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at the Recharge Lake Amphitheater at 7 a.m. then a traditional church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 414 North Delaware Ave. Lord Supper will be served at both locations.

St. Peter’s Church Council to meet

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church Council in Gresham will meet on Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Gresham Presbyterian to hold meeting

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Session and Trustees will meet on Sunday, April 16 following worship service.

St. Peter’s to hold meeting

GRESHAM -- The quarterly voters meeting at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will be on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m.