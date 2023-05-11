YORK -- New Heights Assembly of God Church will host a Kidz Blitz on Saturday, May 20 at East Hill Park, located at 6th & N. Blackburn Ave. in York. If you have preschoolers to 5th graders, please join us from 1 to 4 p.m. for free food, inflatables, stage events, prize give-aways and so much more. The food is FREE for everyone! This event is hosted by New Heights Assembly of God church, located at 1522 S Grant Ave, York.