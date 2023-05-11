New Heights Assembly of God Church to host Kidz Blitz
YORK -- New Heights Assembly of God Church will host a Kidz Blitz on Saturday, May 20 at East Hill Park, located at 6th & N. Blackburn Ave. in York. If you have preschoolers to 5th graders, please join us from 1 to 4 p.m. for free food, inflatables, stage events, prize give-aways and so much more. The food is FREE for everyone! This event is hosted by New Heights Assembly of God church, located at 1522 S Grant Ave, York.
Gresham Presbyterian meeting
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Presbyterian Church Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, May 21 following worship service.
Faith Lutheran Church VBS
YORK -- Faith Lutheran Church, located at 1214 N. Ohio Ave. in York, will host Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day. Children age 4 by July 31 to kids entering 6th grade are invited to join the Hero Hotline Headquarters where every hero has a role to play! For more information contact Faith Lutheran Church at 402.362.3000 or register today at www.flcyork.mycokesburyvbs.com.