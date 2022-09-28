Church Briefs

Life Chain in Geneva
GENEVA -- The Life Chain will be held in Geneva on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2 - 3 p.m. along 13th Street beginning at the intersection with Highway 41. Plan now to join this peaceful hour of prayer in silent protest of abortion. Signs will be provided. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. If you cannot stand for an hour, you may bring a lawn chair.
St. Patrick’s Utica Soup Dinner
UTICA -- A Soup Dinner at the Utica St. Patrick’s Social Hall will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30. Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Free Will Offering will be taken. Chicken Noodle, Chili and Clam Chowder, desserts and beverages will be served. Raffle Baskets. Proceeds will go towards the Altar Society and church activities.