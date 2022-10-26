Church Briefs

St. Patrick’s Utica Soup Dinner

UTICA -- A Soup Dinner at the Utica St. Patrick’s Social Hall will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30. Serving will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Free Will Offering will be taken. Chicken Noodle, Chili and Clam Chowder, desserts and beverages will be served. Raffle Baskets. Proceeds will go towards the Altar Society and church activities.

Emmanuel Lutheran Trunk or Treat

YORK -- York Emmanuel Lutheran Church will hold their Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting at 4 p.m. Join in to trick or treat and play games in a safe, fun environment.

Prince of Peace Soup Supper

GENEVA -- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Geneva will be hosting their annual soup supper on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Soup, sandwiches, desserts and drinks will be provided. Dine in or take out is available. A free will offering will be taken.

First Presbyterian Church Bake Sale/Craft Show

YORK -- The First Presbyterian Church of York will hold a bake sale/craft show on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 414 N. Delaware Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be homemade crafts, baked goods and jar mixes. Proceeds will benefit local and worldwide mission projects. Stop by and get your holiday shopping done early.