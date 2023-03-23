Youth Farewell Service

YORK -- All are invited to a Youth Farewell Service for Pastor Mike and Caryn Eickhoff on Sunday March 26. Church service will take place at 10:30 a.m. with lunch following. Please meet in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 North Delaware Ave. in York.

St. Peter Lenten Service

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham will hold Lenten services on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Gresham Presbyterian Lenten Service

GRESHAM -- Gresham Presbyterian Church will hold a Lenten Service on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

St. Peter Lutheran Holy Week services

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold Maundy Thursday services on Thursday, April 6 and Good Friday services on Friday, April 7, all services will start at 7:30 p.m. An Easter breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 with Easter Service with Holy Communion beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Gresham Presbyterian Holy Week services

GRESHAM – Gresham Presbyterian Church will hold Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday services will take place on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday service will be held on Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

McCool United Methodist Lenten Season Services and Events

MCCOOL – The McCool United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. On Thursday, April 6 they will hold a Joint Holy Thursday Service at the Fairmont Community Church at 5 p.m. Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 and Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 7 a.m. with breakfast served by the men and Easter Morning Service will be held at 9 a.m. Confirmation Sunday will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 9 a.m. with a cake and punch reception to follow.

Good Friday Hymn Sing

HENDERSON -- The Annual Good Friday Hymn Sing will be held at Henderson Mennonite Heritage park on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Come celebrate Good Friday by singing those traditional hymns that everyone knows so well a cappella at the Heritage Park Country Church. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served afterwards. The church is located at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342. Contact Suzanne Ratzlaff at 402.723.4252 with questions.

First Presbyterian Easter Sunrise Service

YORK -- First Presbyterian Church of York will hold Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at the Recharge Lake Amphitheater at 7 a.m. then a traditional church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 414 North Delaware Ave. Lord Supper will be served at both locations.