GriefShare begins March 6

YORK -- New Heights Church in York will be offering GriefShare beginning Monday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person for the workbook. No child care is available at this time. GriefShare is non-denominational and is for anyone searching for answers to the tough questions following the loss of a loved one. For more information please contact the church office at 402-362-6357.

Session and Trustees to meet

GRESHAM -- Presbyterian Church Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, Feb. 19 following worship service.

Men’s Night Out

HENDERSON -- Living Hope Church in Henderson will host a Men's Night Out on Sunday, Feb. 19 starting at 6 p.m. Meet at the Living Hope Man Cave (formerly known as the Family Center) for a meal and gathering with other men doing manly things like Cornhole. A meal will be provided along with water and tea. Bring your own soda if you prefer. There will be a cornhole tournament, cards and knife throwing.

Ash Wednesday at St. Peter’s

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Presbyterian Church Ash Wednesday

GRESHAM -- Presbyterian Church Ash Wednesday services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.