Church Briefs

St. Peter Lutheran Christmas services

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and their Christmas Day Service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Gresham Presbyterian Christmas services

GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church in Gresham will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

14th Annual Free Community Christmas Dinner

YORK – The 14th Annual Free Community Christmas Dinner will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 1214 Ohio Ave. in York on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dine in only, no drive thru. No reservations required.

St. Peter Lutheran New Year’s Eve Service

GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold a New Year’s Eve Service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

United Women in Faith Soup Supper

GENEVA -- The United Women in Faith will hold a Soup Supper on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Geneva UMC, located at 10th & H Streets in Geneva. Chili, chicken noodle, veggie and potato soups and sandwiches and desserts will be served. Dine in, carry-out and delivery available. Call the office at 402.759.3731 to place a delivery order. Free-will donations will be taken.