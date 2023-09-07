GriefShare video series at New Heights

YORK — GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. This 14 week series costs $20 for the required participant workbook. This group is non-denominational and open to the public. For more information and/or to register call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Sujo John to speak at New Heights Church

YORK — Sujo John was 81 floors high in the World Trade Center when the planes hit on September 11.

He saw “death written on every face” when the South Tower imploded in front of him. “For the first time in my life, I was confronted by my mortality,” he said.” A Bible verse popped into his head: Romans 10:13, “Whoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Learn more about Sujo John’s heroic journey and realization that there is more to life than materialism. A motivational speaker, he now shares his story of hope and resilience with audiences worldwide.

Sujo is also the founder of YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization fighting modern slavery worldwide through advocacy, rescue, and rehabilitation.

John will speak in York on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at New Heights Church, 1522 S. Grant Avenue. He’ll speak again at York University’s Campbell Center at 6:30 p.m. at E. 10th and Mayhew Avenue. The community is invited to both events.

A celebration of Dale

YORK — Please join the First Presbyterian Church in York on Sunday, Sept. 17 after the church service to celebrate Dale’s many years of beautiful music he provided for the church. Cookies and beverages will be served. Church will start at 10:30 a.m. Thank you Dale for the many years of beautiful music.

Orphan Grain Train Fish/Brat Feed in Utica

UTICA — An Orphan Grain Train Fish/Brat Feed will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, School Gym in Utica. Fish, brats, red potatoes and pearl onions will be served along with a variety of salads and desserts. A freewill offering will be taken for helping OGT with shipping and warehouse expenses.

St. Joseph’s Pumpkin Sale

YORK — St. Joseph’s Catholic School in York will hold their annual Pumpkin Sale on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pumpkins, mums and hay bales will be available for purchase. No presales. Bring your own wagon for a faster checkout and the Kona Ice Truck will be on site during the sale. Proceeds to benefit the student body.