Charlean Warren, age 91, of Bradshaw, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Henderson. She was born on July 5, 1931 to Jake and Ruth (Jewell) Howell in Yuma, Colo. In 1949, she graduated from Otis High School, Otis, Colo. On November 16, 1952, she was united in marriage to Rex Wayne Warren at Otis Presbyterian Church in Otis, Colo.

Charlean was a farmwife and homemaker. She was the last member of the Hi Neighbor Club in Bradshaw, was a co-leader of Jim Dandies 4-H club, and a member of the Bradshaw American Legion VFW. Charlean and her husband frequented the Senior Citizens Clubs in Bradshaw, Hampton, Aurora and York. She enjoyed African violets, gardening and cooking.

She is survived by three sons, Steve (Kathy) Warren of Bradshaw, Rod (Dodie) Warren of Omaha and Phil (Kate) Warren of Omaha; grandchildren, Molly (Bryan) Bialas of Gretna, Abbie (Jonathan) Rempel of Henderson, Jenny (Cody) Goertzen of Hampton, Mitchell (Breanna) Warren of Omaha, Jerrold Warren of Bennington, Chasity Warren of Lincoln and Sofia Warren of Omaha and eight, plus one on the way, great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Perrin of Colorado; sister-in-law, Nancy Arent of Yorktown, Texas, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rex; sister, Aldean (Kenneth) Bradney; brothers, Wayne (Alice) Howell and Donald (Joyce) Howell; brothers-in-law, Ray Perrin and Ira Arent and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Beers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Bradshaw United Methodist Church in Bradshaw with the Reverend Greg Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery west of Bradshaw. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, November 11, with the family greeting friends from 6:30-8 p.m. that evening, all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Bradshaw United Methodist Church or Plainfield Cemetery Avenue of Flags. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

Charlean’s family would like to thank the staff from Legacy Square and Henderson Health Care for the excellent care they provided her for the past several years.