LINCOLN -- Prosecutors dropped former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph's strangulation charge Wednesday over his accuser's refusal to testify.

At a hearing that lasted about a minute, Joseph appeared with his attorney, Sean Brennan, by Zoom from Brennan's office about a half mile away.

In the courtroom, Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess said the accuser sent her and Brennan an email on Feb. 17 "indicating she was not intending to testify in this case."

The Journal Star does not generally identify victims of alleged instances of domestic violence.

Last month, the state sought a court order to compel Joseph's accuser — a material witness in the case — to attend the hearing.

"Despite several attempts by the authorities in Arizona she was not able to be served. So at this time, I am moving to dismiss without prejudice at state's costs," Pruess said.

Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley then dismissed the case.

Prosecutors had charged Joseph, 55, with assault by strangulation or suffocation, a felony, for allegedly choking a woman during an argument in his south Lincoln home last November.

The case had been set for a preliminary hearing, where a judge would hear testimony before determining if probable cause exists for the case to move forward to an arraignment in district court.

In a court filing Monday, Pruess offered an affidavit detailing attempts to contact the woman, which included seven trips to her home over a four-day period with no response despite, in one case, seeing someone inside.

Prosecutors would have needed her testimony in order to convict Joseph of impeding her breathing.

On Nov. 30, the woman told police that Joseph "pushed me on the couch and strangled me."

She said she was able to push Joseph off before he followed her into the kitchen, "grabbed her hair from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to fall to the ground" and punched her in the head as she fell, Lincoln Police Officer Stephen Redlin wrote in the affidavit for the coach's arrest.

Police found her with visible swelling to her eye and several strands of hair clinging to her pant leg, which she alleged Joseph had pulled from her head.

A witness — a relative of the victim — told police he saw Joseph choke the woman before trying to grab her phone in an effort to flush it down the toilet.

When police talked to Joseph he denied striking the woman or pulling her hair, according to the affidavit.

Joseph was jailed overnight before prosecutors charged him with the felony punishable by up to three years in prison. Joseph has been out of jail on bond, which included a condition that he does not have any contact with his accuser.

Joseph, who played at Nebraska, was hired by former head coach Scott Frost in December 2021 to be NU's associate head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator. After Frost was fired on Sept. 11, Alberts promoted Joseph to be Nebraska's interim coach for the remainder of the season.

A spokesman for NU Athletics in December confirmed Joseph's separation date from the University of Nebraska football program as Dec. 6.

Brennan didn't immediately return a call seeking comment following the hearing. Joseph also didn't responded to a request for comment Wednesday.