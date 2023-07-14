It was last February, the 14th to be exact, when I went to my parents’ house in Genoa to pick up my parents to transport my dad to a doctor’s appointment in Columbus.

When I arrived there my dad was sitting on the floor and to me it looked like he was doing some type of exercise, but that was not the case; he had fallen and was unable to get up.

Little did I know at the time that when he left there by ambulance that morning, he would never return to spend another night in that house as things changed and changed very, very fast.

He had surgery in Lincoln the next day for a broken hip and femur; when released from the hospital in Lincoln he went to a swing bed in Genoa and a few months after that he was admitted into the nursing home.

He had been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia earlier in life and the accident and all the meds he was on after the accident seemed to trigger his dementia to another level.

Managing the house was just too much for mom and she wanted out and it was up to us kids to figure out what was best for the both of them.

In May we all came to the decision we would have to sell the house and get ready for a large estate sale at some point this summer. We sure didn’t see that change coming!

Mom is now in assisted living at Stromsburg’s Covenant Home and dad is also in the facility on the nursing home side. They LOVE it and it was the best decision we made so far this summer.

Last February none of us had any clue how things would change so drastically and so quick and that we would be selling off all their items gathered over 68-years of marriage and believe me there is a lot of stuff to go through and a lot of work to get ready for the sale, which is to take place on July 23.

For the past several weeks, one day each weekend we have spent a day up at the house getting ready for the sale. There is still a lot of work to do and our time to get it done is wearing pretty thin.

The house sold in a matter of days and the sale will be finalized shortly after the completion of the estate sale.

No time to reminisce as we get ready for the sale and go through items that trigger a lot of memories over the years. It’s just best to put them in the box and not think about things.

I have thought a lot about the day of the sale and how we will all be feeling that day as we realize, well this is it. Mom and dad lived in their home in Genoa for better than 20 years, dad grew up in this area and while it was not where we grew up as kids, it was still home for mom and dad and all of us especially over the holidays.

That will all change.

Baseball season

Summer softball is in the books and baseball is gearing way down as only the York Cornerstone Senior Kings are still playing.

They are in Springfield this weekend and next week have a game with Geneva before heading to Central City for District action starting next Friday.

The York Juniors had a strong run through the B-1 District in Sutton last week but ended up finishing in third place.

We have already started to work on the Fall Sports Preview, so we are gearing up for the start of the fall high school sports year.

My family leaves in three weeks for vacation in Tennessee and South Carolina and I am really looking forward to getting some rest and relaxation. We are driving, we are taking a 5-year-old and an almost a 2-year-old, so you tell me how you see this turning out.

Well I have said enough, have a great weekend and as always, if you have to travel to be careful and be safe.