CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2022 academic honors lists. The President's List consists of 225 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Students from the York area named to the President’s List include: Dawson Ohrt of Henderson; Makennen Havlat of Seward; Peyton Johansen of Utica and Ashleigh Hills of York.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.