CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of 341 students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2022 Dean's List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Delaney Schmer of Aurora; Jonathon Scheerer-Hamm of McCool Jct.; Dylan Soule of Polk and Aleyah Hunzeker of York.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.