Central Valley Ag launches 2023 Scholarship Program

YORK -- Central Valley Ag (CVA) launches its annual scholarship program for students pursuing higher education in an agriculturally related field. CVA will award 20 $1,000 scholarships.

“CVA is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth throughout the region,” said Chad Carlson, SVP of Talent at CVA. “And by helping our youth pursue their agricultural career, we ensure that the agricultural industry continues to grow.”

This scholarship program enables youth to continue their education on a collegiate level. Based on academic achievement, service to local communities, and knowledge of the cooperative system, the CVA Scholarship Committee will select the winners of each scholarship. 

Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees are encouraged to apply online at www.cvacoop.com/scholarships. Full details are outlined online. Scholarship deadline is March 1, 2023. 

