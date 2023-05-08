YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) continues to give back to member-owners, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. As a farmer-owned cooperative, CVA is truly for the farmers – by the farmers.

CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of age-based equity to its member-owners totaling almost 2 million dollars. Each year, CVA redeems age-based equity to members who have reached “retirement age.” Member-owners were to have attained retirement age of 65 as of December 31, 2022.

“The board of directors and those at CVA appreciate each and every patron who has done business with the cooperative, helping build and make this company successful,” said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of Central Valley Ag. “It is compelling to have the cooperative in a position to give back to the membership. Not only are we able to provide them products and services, but because of CVA’s performance, we are able to return cash.”

CVA was first formed in 2003 by three cooperatives. Since then, CVA has unified with several cooperatives in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska making it one of the strongest cooperatives in the Midwest.

“We believe that the cooperative business model requires a balanced approach; balancing service, profit, patronage, equity redemption and reinvestment,” said Dickinson. “We also believe that true success comes from not only serving you, but also in returning profits to its owners.”