Central Community college Fall Honor Lists announced

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2022 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Students from the York area named to the Honor Lists include: Morgan Ekhoff of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Landon Geiler of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Bryan McIntosh of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Benjamin Springer of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Adam Dittmer of Clarks, President’s Honor List; Jacey Eberle of Clarks, President’s Honor List; Gillian Gangstad of Fairmont, President’s Honor List; Caleb Weisheit of Henderson, President’s Honor List; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson, President’s Honor List; Hailey Lindburg of Polk, President’s Honor List; Landon Nelson of Seward, President’s Honor List; Ashton Holtzen of Stromsburg, President’s Honor List; Andaira Landenberger of Sutton, President’s Honor List; Delainey Bumgardner of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Landon Bumgardner of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Jennifer Emahizer of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Zack Hollingsworth of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Bailey Magnussen of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Elijah Swantkoski of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Lauren Ramold of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Gavin Dutton-Mofford of Gresham, Dean’s Honor List; Brooke Jacobsen of Gresham, Dean’s Honor List; Jake Arndt of Hampton, Dean’s Honor List; Emma Hansen of Hampton, Dean’s Honor List; Zaya Stuart of Henderson, Dean’s Honor List; Mallory Jensen of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Tori Wacker of Polk, Dean’s Honor List; Emily Eller of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Allie Neujahr of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Kenneth Pearson of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Kaler Johansen of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Garrett Miller of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Jackson Anderson of Sutton, Dean’s Honor List; Angela Case of York, Dean’s Honor List; Jacob Frink of York, Dean’s Honor List and Dana Hobbs of York, Dean’s Honor List.