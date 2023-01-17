Central Community college Fall Honor Lists announced

Students from the York area named to the Honor Lists include: Morgan Ekhoff of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Landon Geiler of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Bryan McIntosh of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Benjamin Springer of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Adam Dittmer of Clarks, President’s Honor List; Jacey Eberle of Clarks, President’s Honor List; Gillian Gangstad of Fairmont, President’s Honor List; Caleb Weisheit of Henderson, President’s Honor List; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson, President’s Honor List; Hailey Lindburg of Polk, President’s Honor List; Landon Nelson of Seward, President’s Honor List; Ashton Holtzen of Stromsburg, President’s Honor List; Andaira Landenberger of Sutton, President’s Honor List; Delainey Bumgardner of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Landon Bumgardner of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Jennifer Emahizer of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Zack Hollingsworth of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Bailey Magnussen of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Elijah Swantkoski of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Lauren Ramold of Clarks, Dean’s Honor List; Gavin Dutton-Mofford of Gresham, Dean’s Honor List; Brooke Jacobsen of Gresham, Dean’s Honor List; Jake Arndt of Hampton, Dean’s Honor List; Emma Hansen of Hampton, Dean’s Honor List; Zaya Stuart of Henderson, Dean’s Honor List; Mallory Jensen of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Tori Wacker of Polk, Dean’s Honor List; Emily Eller of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Allie Neujahr of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Kenneth Pearson of Shelby, Dean’s Honor List; Kaler Johansen of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Garrett Miller of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Jackson Anderson of Sutton, Dean’s Honor List; Angela Case of York, Dean’s Honor List; Jacob Frink of York, Dean’s Honor List and Dana Hobbs of York, Dean’s Honor List.